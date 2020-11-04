1/
Mary A. Borich
SUNBURY - Mary A. Borich, 90, of Sunbury RD, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family and friends.

Mary was born June 7, 1930, in Elmira, New York, a daughter of Mario and Vera Saraceni. She was one of five children.

She was the widow of Joseph M. Borich Sr., who passed away May 10, 1995.

Mary was a homemaker and a notary. She loved taking pictures of any kind.

Mary is survived by a son, Joseph M. Borich Jr. and his wife, Mary Ellen; a daughter, Marie Borich-Sarver; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members.

BORICH - Mary A. Borich, 90, of Sunbury RD. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 4, 2020.
