MOUNT CARMEL - Mary (Worhach) Andrade, 86, of 230 E. Seventh St., passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township, with her husband by her side. She died of natural causes after a long, noble battle with Parkinson's disease.

She was born in Ranshaw, Sept. 8, 1933, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Kwasnoski) Worhach.

Mary was a 1951 graduate of the former Coal Township High School.

On June 14, 1952, she married Antonio "Tony" Andrade, in the former St. Ignatius Church, Centralia.

Mary worked in local garment factories and retail stores.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and its Altar and Rosary societies, in Mount Carmel. She was a former member of St. Ignatius Church, in Centralia, and Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Shamokin.

Mary's life was marked by strength, commitment and a strong faith. In her younger days, she was captain of the girls varsity basketball team at Coal Township High School. She enjoyed music, especially polkas, and watching basketball and baseball. In her later years, she was a loyal fan of Duke men's basketball and the New York Yankees, especially Derek Jeter.

Mary enjoyed cooking and baking. Her lasagna was a family favorite and her peanut butter fudge was a favorite at church picnics. She loved making Easter eggs and baking Christmas cookies. Her grand dogs knew that she had a biscuit in her pocket.

Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years, Tony Andrade. She was a proud mother of Antonio Andrade, of Duncannon, Diane Andrade and her spouse, Peter Stello, of Elysburg, John Andrade and his wife, Betty Lou, of Camp Hill, and infant twins, Edward and Marguerite, who died at birth; and loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, Myron and Daniel Worhach; and three sisters, Olga Poponiak, Pearl Pichola and Jean Worhach.

ANDRADE - Mary (Worhach) Andrade, 86, of 230 E. Seventh St., Mount Carmel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, officiating. A public viewing and Mass of Christian Burial are suspended due to COVID-19. Similarly, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851, or , Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. The Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.