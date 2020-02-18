The News Item

Mary Ann Abromitis (1930 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Always knew her as a steady influence when we were kids...."
    - Mike Yonkovig
  • "So sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs. Abromitis. I..."
    - Lisa Gilger
  • "And what a lady she was. Missed her when she stopped going..."
    - Kathleen Rothermel
Service Information
Stephen Chowka Funeral Home
114 N. Shamokin St.
Shamokin, PA
17872
(570)-648-7661
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen Chowka Funeral Home
114 N. Shamokin St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Stephen Chowka Funeral Home
114 N. Shamokin St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church
Shamokin, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DANVILLE - Mary Ann Abromitis, 89, formerly of West Spruce Street, Coal Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Danville, after a lengthy illness.

She was born Sept. 26, 1930, the first daughter of the late Helen and George Kabo.

Mary Ann was a member of the Coal Township High School Class of 1948 and enjoyed attending the reunions when she was able.

On July 17, 1954, in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, she married Charles F. Abromitis. Together they enjoyed a marriage of 54 years until Charlie's death in 2008.

Mom was a seamstress from her late teens until her retirement. She worked at Joyce Craig and Shelly Ann Sportswear, along with other sewing companies around the Shamokin area. Her skills were also used to make homemade dresses for her daughters, clothespin bags and Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.

She was an avid baker who would make her famous cutout cookies for any and all occasions, for both friends and family. All the money she received from the cookies went straight to her beloved Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church.

She was also a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality at her church, along with being one of their most faithful pyrohy makers and potato cake fryers.

Polka music was her jam, and she was as patriotic as the American flag. You could always find her in red, white and blue, and a lighted flag in the window of her home.

Survivors include four children, John Abromitis and his wife, Evelyn, of Parrish, Florida, Charlene Cove and her husband, Larry, of Catawissa, Charlie Abromitis and his wife, Sharon, and Mary Musinski and her husband, Patrick, of West Pittston; 12 grandchildren, Tam, John II, Zack, Nicholas, Alex, Stesha, Macey, Regan, Mason, Faith, Paige and Patrick; four great-grandchildren, Leah, Halle, Kinsley and Owen; two sisters, Joan Wieworski and Gina Ryba and her husband, John, of Linden, New Jersey; and a sister-in-law, Gail Abromitis, of Shamokin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Billy.

###

ABROMITIS - Mary Ann Abromitis, 89, formerly of West Spruce Street, Coal Township. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. Since our Mom was highly allergic to flowers and wouldn't want you to spend your money on them, any donations in her memory may be made to Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872, or to a .
Published in The News Item on Feb. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations