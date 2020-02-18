DANVILLE - Mary Ann Abromitis, 89, formerly of West Spruce Street, Coal Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Danville, after a lengthy illness.

She was born Sept. 26, 1930, the first daughter of the late Helen and George Kabo.

Mary Ann was a member of the Coal Township High School Class of 1948 and enjoyed attending the reunions when she was able.

On July 17, 1954, in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, she married Charles F. Abromitis. Together they enjoyed a marriage of 54 years until Charlie's death in 2008.

Mom was a seamstress from her late teens until her retirement. She worked at Joyce Craig and Shelly Ann Sportswear, along with other sewing companies around the Shamokin area. Her skills were also used to make homemade dresses for her daughters, clothespin bags and Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.

She was an avid baker who would make her famous cutout cookies for any and all occasions, for both friends and family. All the money she received from the cookies went straight to her beloved Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church.

She was also a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality at her church, along with being one of their most faithful pyrohy makers and potato cake fryers.

Polka music was her jam, and she was as patriotic as the American flag. You could always find her in red, white and blue, and a lighted flag in the window of her home.

Survivors include four children, John Abromitis and his wife, Evelyn, of Parrish, Florida, Charlene Cove and her husband, Larry, of Catawissa, Charlie Abromitis and his wife, Sharon, and Mary Musinski and her husband, Patrick, of West Pittston; 12 grandchildren, Tam, John II, Zack, Nicholas, Alex, Stesha, Macey, Regan, Mason, Faith, Paige and Patrick; four great-grandchildren, Leah, Halle, Kinsley and Owen; two sisters, Joan Wieworski and Gina Ryba and her husband, John, of Linden, New Jersey; and a sister-in-law, Gail Abromitis, of Shamokin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Billy.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. Since our Mom was highly allergic to flowers and wouldn't want you to spend your money on them, any donations in her memory may be made to Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872, or to a .