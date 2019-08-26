KULPMONT - Mary Ann (Varano) Glowaski, 85, passed away in Lancaster on Thursday evening, Aug. 22, 2019, after a brief illness.

She was born July 27, 1934, in Kulpmont, the youngest child of the late Ralph and Rose (Mannello) Varano.

She attended school in Kulpmont and was a lifelong resident.

She was the loving wife of the late Edward Glowaski for almost 50 years. They were married September 1, 1951, in Syracuse, New York, several days before Edward left to serve in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War.

Mary Ann was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and taking casino trips.

In her later years, she became an avid football fan, listening to the Red Tornado games on Friday nights and rooting for the Nittany Lions and the Steelers on the weekends. She was a devoted and caring daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She was affectionately called "Nana Mare," not only by her grandchildren, but by others who loved her and enjoyed spending time with her.

She was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels.

Mary Ann is survived by her two sons, Dennis Glowaski and his wife, Marci, of Lancaster, and Brian Glowaski, and his wife, Barbara, of Bucyrus, Ohio; four grandsons, Jared Glowaski and his wife, Heather, Nathan Glowaski, Jake Glowaski and Tyler Glowaski; a granddaughter, Taylor Rose Glowaski; a sister, Josephine (Jay) Goodelunias, of California; as well as nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her two great-granddaughters, Quinn and Olivia, who brought great joy to the last several years of her life and whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Joseph Varano, Bruno Varano and James Varano; her sister, Rose Maishock; and lifelong friends, Jeanette and Al Matzura.

GLOWASKI - Mary Ann (Varano) Glowaski, 85, of Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with vigil prayers at 7 p.m., and also from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with transferal prayers at 10 a.m., at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C.J. Lucas, supervisor. Burial will follow the service on Saturday at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn State Four Diamond Fund to support families faced with pediatric cancer: Penn State University, Attn: Finance - THON Office, 227D Hetzel Union Building, University Park 16802 or online at https://donate.thon.org/ - noting, In Memory of Mary Ann Glowaski. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.