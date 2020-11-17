1/
Mary Ann (Shamanski) Gresavage
INVERNESS, Fla. - Mary Ann (Shamanski) Gresavage, 84, of Inverness, Florida, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

She was born Oct. 10, 1936, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late John and Cecilia (Gricoski) Shamanski.

Mary Ann was a 1954 graduate of Coal Township High School.

On Jan. 21, 1956, she married the late Joseph Gresavage.

Mary Ann worked various part-time positions while raising her three children. Her first employment was a secretary to the Democratic State Committee of New Jersey. She also held the title of Secretary to the Governor's Special Assistant of the State of New Jersey and an administrative assistant to the chairlady of the New Jersey State Parole Board. She retired from the State of New Jersey after 20 years of government service.

Surviving are her daughter, Lya Ashley and her husband, Karl, of Inverness, Florida; her son, Matthew Gresavage and his wife, Kimberly, of Hamilton, New Jersey; two sisters, Theresa Rosini and Ronald Ramp, and Sandra and Douglas Clow, of Solomons, Maryland; a grandaughter; three great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years; and her son, Mark.

There will be no funeral services.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 17, 2020.
