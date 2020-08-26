DEN MAR GARDENS - Mary Ann Krakowski, 78, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Serenity Gardens, with her brother, Bob, by her side.

She was born July 25, 1942, in Ashland, a daughter of the late Henry and Genevieve (Krouch) Krakowski.

Mary Ann was a 1960 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

From the time that Mary Ann was a young girl, she had a dream of becoming an elementary school teacher. She used to set tables and chairs up in her backyard and have "pretend" school classes, with the neighborhood kids being her students.

Her dream started to come true when she graduated from Bloomsburg University with an elementary teaching degree. She then moved her classroom from her backyard to Lititz, where she accepted a teaching position. After one year there, she missed her family and her hometown of Mount Carmel. She moved back and accepted a teaching position at McKinley Elementary School, Mount Carmel.

She eventually earned her master's degree and principal's certification. It was a tough decision for her to leave the classroom, but she eventually accepted the position of elementary principal.

She continued to follow her dream for 44 years until she retired in 2010. Along the way she dedicated her life to helping students find and follow their own dreams.

Ironically, she passed away on the first day of school at Mount Carmel Area. One of her friends said, "She would have been the first one through the door on opening day, and the last one to leave at night." There's a kindergarten wing in the Mount Carmel Elementary School dedicated to Mary Ann. The plaque hanging on the wall reads: Mary Ann Krakowski, a caring individual who truly "loved the little ones." She made her dreams come true.

She was member of Divine Redeemer Church, formerly Our Mother of Consolation Church.

Mary Ann is survived by two brothers, Henry Krakowski, of Lititz, and Robert "Bob" Krakowski, of Den Mar Gardens; four nephews, Collin H. Krakowski, Connor R. Krakowski, Mark Krakowski and Chris Krakowski; and her best friend, Donna Greco.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents.

KRAKOWSKI - Mary Ann Krakowski, 78, of Den Mar Gardens. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Ave., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. There will be only one viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc. remains committed and prepared to safely care for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be following proper guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance at the funeral service. If you are unsure or unable to attend the funeral service, the family of Mary Ann would like you to stay safe and say a prayer at home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Mount Carmel Area Ministerium Food Pantry, 26 N. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.