WILLINGBORO, N.J. - Mary Ann Poliniak, 78, of Willingboro, New Jersey, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Feb. 21, 1941, in Shamokin, the eldest daughter of the late John and Mary (Rindosh) Kisela.

Mary was a 1958 graduate of Shamokin Area High School and a 1961 graduate of the Geisinger Medical Center School of Nursing, in Danville, where she was the president of her graduating class.

She had been employed as a registered nurse, mainly at various geriatric facilities.

Mary was married to Eugene S. Poliniak since 1967. They had lived in Willingboro for over 40 years.

She and her husband were parishioners of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, in Willingboro, and recently of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, Eugene, include a daughter, Susan Poliniak, of New York City; a sister, Dorothy Pollaci, of Ridgewood, New Jersey; two brothers, John Kisela, of Garnet Valley, and Joseph Kisela, of Allentown; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

###

POLINIAK - A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.