SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT - Mary Ann Repella, 81, of South Williamsport, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Gatehouse Hospice, in Williamsport.

She was born Jan. 19, 1939, to Michael and Helen Yokemick, in Mount Carmel. She was a longtime resident of South Williamsport.

Mary Ann was a retired employee of Bell Telephone.

She loved spending time with her family and friends as well as tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved to travel with her family, having visited most states. She enjoyed polkas and would frequently attend dances with her husband of 62 years, Phillip "Mousey" Repella Jr.

She was a loving wife, mother, grand- and great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Phillip Repella Jr.; sons, Phillip III, Mark and Timothy; grandsons, Nicholas and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Oscar; her sister, Barbara Winker; a nephew, Wolf; and a niece, Christel, and daughter Willhimena.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Michael Yokemick; and a grand-daughter, Nyssa.

Mary Ann will be buried in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.