ATLAS - Mary Ann (Elgin) Rhoades, 75, of 486 Saylor St., passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Maria Hall in Danville.

Born in Atlas on Aug. 2, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Peter C. and Ida (Moleski) Elgin.

Mary Ann attended Mount Carmel High School.

In Shamokin, on April 15, 1970, she married Wayne Rhoades.

She worked for Wal-Mart in Coal Township as Checker No. 9 for 22 years.

Mary Ann loved going on trips to the casino and playing bingo. She enjoyed life.

Mary Ann is survived by her brother, John Elgin, of Atlas; two sisters-in-law, Gilly Elgin, of Mount Carmel, and Wanda Schoffler, of Mount Carmel; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelly Rhoades; brother, Joseph Elgin; and nephew, Mark Elgin.

A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.