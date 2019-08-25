MOUNT CARMEL - Mary Ann "Puvey" Schuck, 83, of 330 W. Fifth St., passed away Friday evening, Aug. 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Ashland, Jan. 29, 1936, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Tanney) Politis.

In 1962, she married Joseph Schuck, who preceded her in death Dec. 27, 1999.

Mary Ann was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

Mary Ann loved life to the fullest. She treasured spending time with her family, going to church picnics and listening to her polka music. However, anyone who knew Mary Ann knew her greatest passion was playing bingo.

Mary Ann is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Patti and David Van Doren, of Mount Carmel, Mary Ellen and Robert Babbitt, of Shamokin, and Mary Ann and TJ Ortman, of Allentown; three sons and daughters-in-law; Edward Bernas, of Mount Carmel; Joseph and Deborah Schuck, of Citrus Springs, Florida, and David Schuck, of Shamokin; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Matthew, Megan and Janelle VanDoren, Kristal Schuck, Josh, Kayla, Zachary and Jacob Ortman and Lindsay Schuck; a brother, James Politis, of New York; and two nieces, Mary Ellen Harvey and Janet Leedam.

In addition to her parents, Andrew and Mary, and her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by her son, Eugene "Geno" Bernas; and two brothers, Vincent and Robert Politis.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the wonderful professionalism and care given by Family Home Medical, Fifth Street House. God bless you all.

SCHUCK - Mary Ann "Puvey" Schuck, 83, of 330 W. Fifth St., Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with arrangements entrusted to Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.