TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Mary C. Kobilis, 94, of Titusville, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, after a long illness.

She was born March 22, 1926, in Mount Carmel, to John and Frances Polniak. Mary grew up in Brooklyn, New York, with her two brothers, Raymond and Joseph.

At one time worked as a hat-check girl at the Copacabana in Time Square, and during World War II she worked at Boeing making bomb sites for B-29 bombers.

With her brothers fighting in the war, she and her parents returned to Pennsylvania in 1945, where she met and married her late husband John T. Kobilis. Mary and John lived in Maryland where they raised four children, John Jr., Joanne (Engelbeck), David and Mark. Mary and John moved to Florida in 1997, where John died of cancer in 1999.

Mary loved to sing and used her talent with the local senior center to entertain and uplift patients at hospitals and nursing homes in the area. She became ill in 2017, and was placed under hospice care.

She was the loving grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great grandmother of two. Her sweet, kind, caring and loving personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to St. Francis Hospice, 1250-B, Grumman Place, Titusville, Florida 32780. Their kindness and care of Mary during her illness and passing will always be appreciated by her family.