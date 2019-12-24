MARION HEIGHTS - Mary Dolores (Mascolic) Marshalek, 89, of 226 Melrose St., passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Mountain View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 5, 1930, in Kulpmont, a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Joyce) Mascolic.

On Sept. 29, 1951, in Our Lady of Mercy Church, she married Leonard G. Marshalek, who preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2006.

Mary attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Kulpmont High School in 1949.

She was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels, the Golden Angels, Altar Rosary Society and Kulpmont Senior Action Center.

Mary enjoyed walking her dog, Star, working in her flower garden and being in the pool, as she loved the water. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She valued her special time spent with her husband going on bus trips.

Mary is survived by two sons, Leonard Marshalek, of Mount Carmel, and Joseph Marshalek and his wife, Cindy, of Marion Heights; a daughter, Maureen Zack and her husband, Ed, of Marion Heights; three grandsons, Brock Marshalek and his wife, Crystal, Michael Zack and Kordell Zack; five granddaughters, Jennifer Howell and husband, Tom, Amber Zack, Jenessa Schweitzer and husband, David, Natalie Wertman and husband, Christopher, and Laraine Hilgers and husband, Chris; five great-grandsons, Gavin Marshalek, Chace Howell, Mason Howell, Christopher Wertman and Garrett Schweitzer; six great-granddaughters, Peyton Marshalek, Laney Howell, Katelyn Deitz, Grace Wertman, Aurora Hilgers and Violet Hilgers; a brother, Joseph Wisneskie and his wife, Eve, of Upper Sagon; a sister, Carol Rossi, of Atlas; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sharon Marshalek and her son, Alec Suchoski; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Elizabeth Marshalek; and a sister, Bridget Wisneskie.

###

MARSHALEK - Mary Dolores Marshalek, 89, of 226 Melrose St., Marion Heights. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. at C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C.J Lucas, supervisor. Burial will follow the Mass in the All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., C.J. Lucas, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township 17866. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.