MOUNT CARMEL - Mary E. Bagushinski, 65, of 221 E. Seventh St., passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her residence with family by her side.

She was born in Arlington, New Jersey, on Sept. 29, 1954, the daughter of Roy and Bernadine (McDonald) Hallock.

Mary was a graduate of Warren Snyder and Bristol High School, Class of 1973.

In Bristol, on Dec. 23, 1984, she married Anthony J. Bagushinski, who preceded her in death in 2014.

Mary was a member of the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. She enjoyed crocheting and loved animals and children.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Anthony R. Bagushinski, of Mount Carmel, and Thomas V. Bagushinski and his wife, Megan Puketza, of Mount Carmel; a daughter, Bernadine A. Bagushinski and her fiancé, Anthony Corley, of Mount Carmel; four grandsons, Malakai D. Corley, Brock Bagushinski, Brayden Bagushinski and Blaise Bagushinski; a granddaughter, Aaliyah B. Corley; a nephew, Brian Hallock and his wife, Annette, of New Burlington, New Jersey, and their daughter, Shania Hallock.

###

BAGUSHINSKI - Mary E. Bagushinski, 65, of 221 E. Seventh St., Mount Carmel. Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to attend a graveside burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, followed by a Christian wake service at 6:30 p.m., at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.