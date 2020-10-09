COAL TOWNSHIP - Mary E. Buranich, 85, of 823 Center Street, Coal Township, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mary was born in Shamokin on Dec. 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Julia (Wendel) and Steward Madiera.

Mary was extremely proud when she received her G.E.D. in 1982.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady Of Hope Church, Coal Township.

She was employed as a Hand Presser at Lark Dress Company and Arrow Shirt Company, both of Shamokin.

Mary loved to camp and fish at their family's favorite spot along the river in Catawissa. She also enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Nestico, of Coal Township; two sons, Francis Nairns and his long-time companion, Tina Jurewicz, of Coal Township, and Daniel Buranich and his wife Karen, of Shamokin; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Welker, of Malvern.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Wolfe; a sister, Julianne Reed; and a brother, Francis Madiera.

BURANICH - Mary E. Buranich, 85, of 823 Center Street, Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady Of Hope Church, First and Chestnut Streets, Coal Township. Those attending Mass are asked to meet at the church at 10:45 a.m. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Her burial will be private for family members only at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, 201 E. Independence St., Shamokin 17872. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer the family condolences, please sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.