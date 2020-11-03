COAL TOWNSHIP - Mary E. Thompson, 93, of Coal Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

She was born in Locust Gap, Sept. 29,1927, a daughter of the late Raymond J. and Hilda (Burgund) Maher.

She was raised in Mount Carmel, attending Mount Carmel area schools.

On Nov. 20, 1951, in Coal Township, she married Robert J. Thompson, who preceded her in death Jan. 29, 1972.

Mary was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church, in Coal Township.

Mary was a homemaker who cherished spending time with her family attending family get-togethers and holiday gatherings with Christmas being her favorite. She enjoyed bingo, shopping trips with her daughters, going out to restaurants, especially Red Lobster with her daughters and sons-in-law. She also enjoyed trips to Rohrbach's with a family friend whom she affectionately called her adopted daughter.

Her kindness, generosity, positive attitude, devotion to God and beautiful smile will be remembered by all who knew her.

Surviving are two sons, Charles, R. Thompson, of Coal Township, and Michael E. Thompson, of Selinsgrove; two daughters and their spouses, Maryann and Robert J. Feudale, of Coal Township, and Hilda and Terry Valenskie, of Coal Township; five grandsons and their spouses, Robert A. and Mary Feudale, of Coal Township, Chris and Tammy Feudale, of Kulpmont, George and Tanay Kerstetter, of Shamokin, John Kerstetter, of Coal Township, and Justin and Jennifer Feudale, of Coal Township; six great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Anthony Feudale, of Coal Township, Christopher and Joseph Feudale, of Kulpmont, and Chase and Olivia Feudale, of Coal Township; several nieces and nephews; and a family friend who was like a daughter to her, Linda A. Hoy, of Coal Township,

In addition to her husband, she was proceeded in death by an infant son, Francis Thompson; siblings and their spouses, Robert and Janice Maher, Charles and Rose Maher, and Ann Marie and Clayton Linn.

THOMPSON - Mary E. Thompson, 93, of Coal Township. A viewing will be held Wednesday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township. Burial will follow in St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township.