HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Schickley, 75, of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, from stage 3 cancer complications.

She was born March 20, 1945. Betsy was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She never met a stranger and was loved by everyone she met.

Despite living other places, Betsy was a Centralian (as all of us are who grew up there). She lived on Railroad Street, worked in sewing factories in Centralia, Ashland and Kulpmont and bartended part time at the "Hosie." In 1985, Betsy moved to Mount Carmel and took an additional job working at the Donut Queen. Mom and I would work shifts there together, have breakfast and then shop on Oak Street on our way home. She attended every one of her daughter's softball games she could walk to. Over the years, Betsy also lived in Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama.

From 1992 to 2004, Betsy faithfully supported her daughter, Kathleen, while she was in the U.S. Army. During this time, she had two grandchildren whom she raised for a year while Kathleen was deployed to Iraq. In 2005, Betsy began dedicating her life full-time to her daughter's family.

Betsy was up every morning to see the kids off to school and then greeted them as they returned home. She cooked (although she hated it), cleaned, did homework, played games, transported the kids to afterschool activities and loved to sit outside and watch nature. She wasn't just our kids' Grammy, she was everyone's Grammy.

I am sure she had hobbies, but I remember her spare time being spent with me sitting on the floor playing games, taking walks, allowing me to fill the house with kids, checking on everyone when we "camped out" on the front porch and standing out front waiting for me to come home when the street lights came on. She wasn't just my mom, she was everyone's mom.

For years, Betsy loved to read Harlequin romance novels, do jigsaw puzzles and have the whole family over on Sunday's to play Pass the Ace. Secretly, she must have had a shopping addiction and purchased tea towels at an alarming rate because when we cleaned out her house they were everywhere. Towards the end of her life, Betsy was an avid puzzle doer (jigsaw and word find) and bird watcher. She would sit on the front porch and chat with all the neighbors as they passed by. Everyone knew mom.

Betsy had a well-known sweet tooth and still had secret habits like hiding candy under her bed and doing her grandson's laundry and thinking we didn't know. She loved to play Candy Crush, called her iPad a computer, loved "The Facebook" and could not get the hang of her iPhone. At night, she would relax by watching American Pickers, NCIS and all of the Headline News murder mystery shows (we aren't sure how she didn't have nightmares).

In January, mom was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. She fought like a warrior against a vicious opponent. She completed 27 radiation treatments, two weeks of chemo, two blood transfusions and endured two surgeries. She didn't complain despite the extreme pain she was in. She woke up each morning and gave it her all. What defined my mother was not the cancer it was her heart.

Betsy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammy. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and our friends became her extended family. She taught us to be kind, loving and generous and most importantly, that the gift of time and self is more valuable than anything we can possibly buy in a store. The world lost an amazing soul but is undoubtedly a better place because she was here.

We love you and will miss you, Momma. It's my job now to make the world a better place in your memory.

Betsy leaves behind to celebrate her life her brother, Joe Yeager and his wife, Michelle, of Mount Carmel; her daughter, Kathleen Smallwood, her son-in-law, James "Seamus" Smallwood, and three grandchildren, Kaleena Jacobson, 22, Tyler Jacobson, 19, and Kyla Smallwood, 8; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Betsy was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth "Liz" Yeager; father, Elwood "Woody" Yeager; and older brother, James "Jimmy" Yeager (USMC).

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a small Mass and a drive-up visitation was held at Valhalla Funeral Home in Huntsville, Alabama. Facebook live streaming was provided and the ceremony can be viewed on the Valhalla website. The family intends to hold a Celebration of Life in Mount Carmel at a future date.