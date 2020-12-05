1/
Mary F. Baugher
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Mary F. Baugher, 82, a former long-time resident of Milton and teacher in the Milton Area School District, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Martinsville, Virginia, after a brief illness.

She was born March 29, 1938, in Clearville, one of three children born to the late Ray Fisher and Sarah Edith Fisher.

A graduate of Everett High School and West Chester University, Mary taught physical education at Donegal High School prior to marrying Dr. Baugher and moving to Milton with him in 1962. Later, after starting their family, she returned to teaching as a reading specialist and eventually earned her master's degree from Bloomsburg University. After retiring from teaching in 1993 and relocating to Smith Mountain Lake in Huddleston, Virginia, Mary enjoyed lakeside living with her husband where she continued her love of animals, reading, crocheting and politics. She also regularly played bingo and was active in Staunton Baptist Church and the local community association. Following Dr. Baugher's death in 2015, Mary relocated to King's Grant Retirement Community, in Martinsville, Virginia, in June 2019, where she resided until her death.

She is survived by her sister, Ida McKinley, of Provo, Utah; her three children, Jolynn Thagard, of Stafford, Virginia, Jean Cotner, of Martinsville, Virginia, and James Baugher, of Bristow, Virginia; and six grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, former Milton Area School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. James F. Baugher; a seventh grandchild, in 1996; and her brother, Max Fisher, of Clearville, in March 2020.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Published in The News Item on Dec. 5, 2020.
