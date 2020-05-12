DANVILLE - Mary Flanagan DePaolo, 92, of Danville, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Grandview Nursing Home.She was born Dec. 7, 1927, in Bear Gap, the youngest child of the late Eva (Lutzkovets) and Simon Smallets.She was a 1945 graduate of the commercial course at Shamokin High School.Mary was married twice. First, to Paul R. Flanagan, June 2, 1951, who died in an automobile accident in 1962. She then married William F. DePaulo, Aug. 20, 1970.As a young woman, she was employed in the local garment industry and later worked at the Danville State Hospital.Mary enjoyed family gatherings, traveling and playing cards, especially pinochle. She attended the annual Smallets family reunion at Knoebel's Amusement Park on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend for more than 25 years, riding the rides well into her late 80s. She was happiest when traveling and exploring with family and friends.Mary is survived by a sister-in-law, Clara Smallets, of Laurel, Maryland; more than 25 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews, among them, Barbara Smallets McCollum (Wally), Walter Smallets (Lorie), Sharon Smallets Palmer (Allan), Michael Smallets (Susan), Sue Bellows Smallets, Karen Kemper Smallets, Beatrice Smallets, Philip Smallets (Michelle), Valerie Smallets, Ricky Smallets, Patricia Smallets Mantz (Robert), Christine Smallets Wexler (Ronald), Buddy Hetzendorf, Bobby Hetzendorf and Nicholas Gobora (Kathleen); and her friend, Tammy McHenry.In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Sophie Gedman, Catherine Gobora, Mary Demsko, Anna Hetzendorf and Augustine "Tinie" Hetzendorf; and five brothers: John, Michael, Peter, Steve and Walter Smallets.DEPAOLO - Mary Flanagan DePaolo, 92, of Danville. Funeral services are private and will be celebrated by her pastor, the Rev. Timothy D. Marcoe. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home Inc. Share memories of Mary and messages of love and support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News Item on May 12, 2020.