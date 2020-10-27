ALLENTOWN - Our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary G. Stevenson, 95, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Allentown.

She was born in Sept. 28, 1925, in Tyler, a daughter of Luigi and Anna Salvatore. Part of a large and loving Italian family, she was preceded in death by nine siblings, Frances Furgele, Helen Kulp, Florence Bonshock, Theresa Hile, Michael Salvatore, Louis Salvatore, Anna Stamets, Thomas Salvatore and Jeanette Johns.

At a young age, she started working in the garment industry, first at Lark's Dress Co., in Shamokin, later as a supervisor and inspector at London Fog Coats and at Gentry Clothing Co., in Philadelphia, for more than 50 years.

She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, in Shamokin.

She was full of life, always working on a new project, who had a flair for style. She was a family woman, a good listener, a lover of a long card game and a good laugh.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Scott; a daughter-in-law, Christal Stevenson; her sister, Viola Brunetti; grandchildren, Tom Scott and his husband, David Kuykendall, Russell Stevenson and his wife, Tabitha, and Emily Stevenson Gren and her husband, Matthew Gren; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Caleb Stevenson.

After 26 years of marriage she was widowed by Ralph Thomas Stevenson. She is also preceded in death by her son, Ralph J. Stevenson.

STEVENSON - Mary G. Stevenson, 95, of Allentown. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com.