DANVILLE - Sister Mary Gilbert Dluhy, SS.C.M. died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Emmanuel Center, Danville.

She was born on Jan. 10, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Jacob and Elizabeth (Wyherek). She graduated from St Michael Elementary School and St. Casimir Academy, both in Chicago.

She entered the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius on Sept. 15, 1945, was received as a novice on Aug. 13, 1946, and made her first profession of vows on Aug. 11, 1948.

Sister taught grades K-8 in parochial schools in the Archdiocese of Chicago, Bridgeport, Charleston, Gary, Greensburg, Harrisburg, and Scranton. Sister also taught religion and social studies on the secondary level at St. Cyril Academy, Danville, and religion in grades 9, 11 and 12 at Lebanon Catholic High School, Lebanon.

In the Diocese of Harrisburg, Sister Gilbert served as director of religious education at several parishes: Prince of Peace in Steelton, Most Holy Rosary in Elysburg, St. Stephen and St. Joseph in Shamokin, and St. Joseph, Danville. At St. Joseph Church in Milton she was an RCIA coordinator. At St. Gregory Church in Bluffton, South Carolina she served as a volunteer in Pastoral Services.

Upon retirement to Maria Hall, Danville, she served as receptionist and engaged in the ministry of prayer and hospitality. In 2016, she retired to Emmanuel Center where she also was involved in the ministry of prayer and companion to the elderly.

Sister Mary Gilbert is survived by a niece, Ms. Michele Gizowski, Worth, Illinois, and two nephews, Gilbert Gizowski, Crestwood, Illinois, and Mark Gizowski, Canton, Michigan, and several cousins.

DLUHY - There will be a small group graveside Committal Service held for the Sisters and family this week. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc.