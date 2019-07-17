HAMBURG, N.Y. - Sister Mary Helen Royack died peacefully at 8:38 p.m. June 28, 2019, at the Colette Hilbert Care Community in her 87th year of life and her 66th year of religious life.

Agatha Regina Royack was born Aug. 17, 1931, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Helen (Romanowski).

She became a postulant of the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph on Aug. 30, 1951, and professed her final vows on July 23, 1956.

Sister Mary Helen received a bachelor's degree in education from St. Francis College in Loretto.

For 38 years, Sister Mary Helen ministered in the field of education at Most Precious Blood, Angola, New York; St. Michael, Bridgeport, Connecticut; St. Stanislaus, Trenton, New Jersey; St. Stephen, Shamokin; St. Stanislaus, Shamokin; and Immaculata Academy, Hamburg, New York, as librarian.

During her tenure at St. Stephens, Sister also served as the school's principal. In 1992, Sister Mary Helen returned to Immaculata Academy to minister in the Alumnae Office. Sister was also local minister of ICC's Health Center from 1999-2003.

In February 2006, Sister Mary Helen joined the sisters in the Colette Hilbert Care Community.

Sister Helen will be remembered as a self-controlled and serious person who was trusting and easy to get along with. She was concerned about the well-being of others as witnessed by her good social relations.

Sister Helen was interested in arts and crafts, travel, reading, listening to music and spending time outside in nature when the weather allowed. She had a devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Sister Mary Helen is survived by her cousins, Bill Romanoski, Bernie Zack and Joni (John) Jankowski.

A memorial prayer service was held July 1, a Mass of Christian burial was celebrated July 2 and burial was made in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Cheektowaga, New York. Memorial donations may be made to the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph, in memory of Sister Mary Helen.

"God, grant Sister Mary Helen a share in your kingdom."