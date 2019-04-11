Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Mary Helen Scicchitano DM.

YORK - Sister Mary Helen Scicchitano, 88, a member of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, Villa Rossello, Newfield, New Jersey, went to her eternal rest Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, York, where she had been a resident for several years.

Sister Helen was born Jan. 17, 1931, in Mount Carmel, a daughter of the late Carmen and Catherine Scicchitano, of Mount Carmel.

She entered the Congregation of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, in York, Jan. 7, 1949, and professed her vows Aug. 16, 1950, at Villa Rossello, Newfield, New Jersey.

Sister Helen earned a bachelor of science in elementary education from College Misericordia, Dallas, Pa., and a master of arts in secondary education from Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey.

She taught for many years in elementary schools administered by the religious order in Milford, Massachusetts, Hazleton, Hershey, Steelton and Old Forge and served as principal at St. Peter's, Elizabethtown, for a few years. She also taught in Brigantine and Vineland, New Jersey, and then at Our Lady of Mercy Academy, located at the order's provincialate, Newfield, New Jersey. In later years, Sister Helen ministered as academic counselor at Harrisburg Area Community College.

Dedicated to her religious vocation and to the ministry of education, Sister Helen touched the lives of countless numbers of children and youth at the elementary and high school level and then in her ministry to college students.

Sister Helen is survived by a loving multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and also by her religious community, the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy.

In addition to her parents, Sister Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Carmen and Dr. David Scicchitano; and by her sisters, Toni Gearhart and Marian Ehrlacher.

SCICCHITANO - Sister Mary Helen Scicchitano, 88, of Villa Rossello, Newfield, New Jersey. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a viewing from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday with a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Chapel, York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the order's provincial house, Villa Rossello, Newfield, New Jersey, at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at Pietà Cemetery on the grounds of Villa Rossello. Prior to the Mass, a visitation will take place in the chapel from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. For those who wish, contributions in Sister Helen's memory may be made to the Daughters of Mercy, Villa Rossello, 1009 Main Road, Newfield, NJ 08344. Arrangements are under the direction of Keffer Funeral Home, York, and Rone Funeral Service, Vineland, New Jersey.