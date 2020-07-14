1/
Mary J. Ebersole
PAXINOS - Mary J. Ebersole, 74, of Paxinos, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Lisa Shaffer.

She was born June 28, 1946, a daughter of the late William A. and Susan (Dieter) Bohner Sr.

Mary was employed at the former Mandata Poultry Plant and retired from Michael Foods, in Klingerstown.

She enjoyed going to the Senior Action Centers.

Mary is survived by her children, Raymond and Kelly Ebersole, of Paxinos, Lisa and Scott Shaffer, of Paxinos, Bonnie and Eric Lesher, of Trevorton, Norman and Jenn Ebersole, of Wiconisco, Mary Ebersole, of Dornsife, Ashley and Jason Imler, of Trevorton, and Kyle DeFacis, of Shamokin; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Bohner, of Trevorton, Marlin Bohner, of Dalmatia, and Norman Bohner, of Dornsife; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mildred J. Guisbert; five brothers; and three sisters.

EBERSOLE - Mary J. Ebersole, 74, of Paxinos, and formerly of Trevorton. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home
841 W. Shamokin St.
Trevorton, PA 17881
