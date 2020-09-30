SHAMOKIN - Mary Jane DeNicolo, 83, of 170 E. Dewart St., went to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She had been a resident of Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

Mary Jane was born in Philadelphia, July 21, 1937, a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Gorman) Atkins.

Mary Jane was employed as a duty-free airport attendant at the Philadelphia International Airport.

A Pentecostal in faith, she was a member of Calvary Temple, in Philadelphia.

She will forever live on in our hearts and minds.

Mary Jane is survived by her loving family, including her devoted husband, John DeNicolo, of Shamokin; two sons, Carmen DeNicolo, of Coal Township, and Matthew DeNicola, of Harrisburg; three daughters, Lori DeNicola, of Coal Township, Mary Jane Dennis, of Philadelphia, and Deb DeNicola, of Milton; and two granddaughters and two grandsons, Amy DeNicola, Joel De Nicola, Tony DeNicola and Kristie Lynn DeNicola, all of Philadelphia.

There will not be a funeral service at this time. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To offer the DeNicolo/DeNicola family condolences or to share a memory, sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.