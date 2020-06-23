Mary Jane Thomas
COAL TOWNSHIP - Mary Jane Thomas, 98, 1138 W. Willow St., died at her residence, Monday, June 22, 2020.

She was born in Shamokin, Aug. 23, 1921, a daughter of the late Walter and Ellen (Crawford) Reed. She spent most of her life in Shanokin except for five years when she lived in Philadelphia.

She attended Shamokin Area schools.

Mary Jane was married Aug. 16, 1939, in Elkton, Maryland, to Benjamin Joshua Thomas, who preceded her in death July 26, 1999.

Mary Jane was a devoted wife and mother.

She attended the Faith Bible Church, in Bumside,

She loved to do oil paintings, make ceramics and crochet. She was very artistic. She was an amazing mom who could do anything and would do anything for her family.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Mary Lou Oberholtzer and her husband, Samuel, of Coal Township, Judith Porto, of Shamokin, Darlene Burd and her husband, Russel, of Overlook, and Karen Graboski, of Sunbury; nine grandchildren, Samuel and Chris Oberholtzer, William B. Porto, Jessica Ritrovato, Russel and Nathan Burd, Kari Costa, Kristen Hire and Janene Shipe; 24 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles and John Reed.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Reed Jr.; two sisters, Betty Thomas and Faye Elliott; two sons-in-law, Stanley P. Graboski and William G. Porto; and a granddaughter, Karen Burd Seidel.

THOMAS - Mary Jane Thomas, 98, 1138 W. Willow St., Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 35 S. Second St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Ferd Madara officiating. Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday. The Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home
120 S. Market St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 644-0417
