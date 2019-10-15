ELYSBURG - Mary Jean (Bednarchick) Kramer, 88, formerly of Elysburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Nottingham Village in Northumberland.

Born in Diamondtown on June 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Bojack) Bednarchick.

Mary was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1949.

On Oct. 6, 1951, in Our Mother of Consolation Church, she married Frank S. Kramer Jr., who preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 2013.

Mary was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church. She enjoyed walking, gardening and playing bingo.

Mary is survived by her son, Francis Kramer and his wife, Susan, of Harrisburg; a daughter, Melanie Bugler and her husband, Paul, of Kulpmont; a son, Brian Kramer and his wife, Nancy, of Drums; six grandchildren, Candice Ricker, Allison Kramer, Kimberly Kramer, Brianna Kramer, Dalton Kramer and Ian Kramer; three great-grandchildren, Kathryn Ricker, Michael Ricker and Mackenzie Bardi; two brothers, Raymond Bednarchick, of Glennmore Manor, and Andrew Bednarchick, of Kulpmont; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Bednarchick.

KRAMER - Mary Jean (Bednarchick) Kramer, 88, formerly of Elysburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 599 W. Center St., Elysburg, with the Rev. Steve Frenier officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. Viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday in Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 599 W. Center St., Elysburg 17824. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.