KULPMONT - Mary Jo Rynkiewicz, 84, of 143 Montana Drive, Kulpmont and formerly of Connorsville, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

She was born in Ashland, March 19, 1935, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Bridy) Dando.

She attended Mount Carmel Township schools.

She was married in Mount Carmel, May 3, 1984, to Bernard P. Rynkiewicz, who preceded her in death April 19, 1993.

Mary Jo had been employed at the former Kraft Manufacturing Corp. in Mount Carmel Township and the Mount Carmel Nursing Center before her retirement. She also served as a former Mount Carmel Township supervisor for six years, after serving out her husband's term following his death.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

She loved her family and especially enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Surviving are three daughters, Cheryl Worgen and her husband, Chip, of Shamokin, Alexis Bozza, of Mount Carmel, and Bella Deeter and her husband, Scott, of Kulpmont; a son, Rick Rynkiewicz and his wife, Laurie, of Tamaqua; eight grandchildren, Chad, Cory and Eric Worgen, Danielle Koutch, Dylan and Tyler Rynkiewicz, and Maura and Zachery Deeter; four great-grandchildren, Morgan and Haley Kotch and Jesse and Lucas Worgen; a sister, Christine Callahan, of Atlas; a son-in-law, Russell Kanowicz, of Mount Carmel; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Kanowicz; two sisters, Diane Schickley and Louise Dando; and a brother, Arthur Dando.

RYNKIEWICZ - Mary Jo Rynkiewicz, 84, of 143 Montana Drive, Kulpmont and formerly of Connorsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. A visitation will be held from 9 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.