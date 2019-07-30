MOUNT CARMEL - Mary K. Lapotsky, 101, a resident of the Mount Carmel Senior Living Center and formerly of Centralia, passed away early Monday, July 29, 2019, at her residence.

She was born May 1, 1918, a daughter of the late John and Sophie (Pronyshin) Krupa.

Mary attended West Mahanoy Township schools.

She was married to Michael Lapotsky, who preceded her in death Jan. 25, 1991.

Mary was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Centralia.

She is survived by two sons, John Lapotsky and his wife, Marie, of Phoenixville, and Joseph Lapotsky and his wife, Kathy, of Elysburg; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Lapotsky; a grandson, Mitchell Lapotsky; and two brothers, Max Krupa and William Lipchock.

LAPOTSKY - Mary K. Lapotsky, 101, a resident of the Mount Carmel Senior Living Center and formerly of Centralia. A Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Centralia with the Very Rev. Michael Hutsko officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz, III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Assumption BVM Church, 131 North Beech Street, Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.