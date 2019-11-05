KULPMONT - Mary Kaminsky, 73, of 916A Scott St., passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at The Mansion in Sunbury.

Mary was the daughter of the late Milton Keinard and Mary (Weitzel), of Reading, who preceded her in death.

She spent much of her childhood in The Children's Home in Reading and credited a high school chemistry teacher with guiding her into nursing and making sure she didn't fall through the cracks of the system.

Mary graduated from Reading High School and the Reading Hospital School of Nursing and was an angel to thousands of patients as a registered nurse over the course of a 40-year career. She was a patient care manager assistant at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for much of her career and an RN supervisor at Mountain View Manor in Trevorton until her retirement.

Anyone who knew Mary surely sampled some of her delicious food. She not only loved to cook and bake, she also loved to share what she made - especially Christmas cookies and candy - with friends and family.

In her later years, Mary was known as "Nana," so named by her first-born grandchild, Michael Kaminsky, whom she adored. The two other lights of her life came later with her granddaughters, Mia Kaminsky and Marisa Fabio. She simply loved being their Nana.

In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by her son, Bernie Kaminsky, and his wife, Lorri, of Sunbury; daughter, Michelle Kaminsky, of Bernville; brother, Jim Keinard, and his wife, Carol, of Georgia; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Ruth Keinard, and her long-time partner in cookie-making activities, Kitty Arterbridge.

###

KAMINSKY - Mary Kaminsky, 73, of 916A Scott St., Kulpmont. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting The Children's Home in Reading, 1010 Centre Ave., Reading 19601, the Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105 or the , 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport 17701 - and voting for anyone but Trump. To send condolences to the family go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.