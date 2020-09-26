KULPMONT - Mary Kaminsky, 86, formerly of 851 Spruce St., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

She was born Sept. 3, 1934, at home to the late Antonio and Dora (Calabrese) Rossi. Reared in Atlas, she was the second youngest of nine children.

She was married for 63 years to Robert Kaminsky, of Kulpmont, and they had two daughters.

Mary was always smiling and laughing, finding much joy in her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, known for her wedding soup and pizzelles. She enjoyed playing pinochle almost every Sunday with her sisters and brothers. She also enjoyed bowling, dancing at family weddings, Rossi family reunions and Holy Angels picnics. Mary was a member of Holy Angels Ladies Organization.

Mary is survived by her husband, Robert Kaminsky, of Kulpmont; two daughters, Karen Beisel and her husband, Steve, of Collegeville, and Jolene Redd and her partner, Dan Joraskie, of Kulpmont; eight grandchildren, Morgan Narkiewicz, of New York, Adam Narkiewicz and his wife, Aimee, of Florida, Kyle Kamarunas and his wife, Jenn, of South Carolina, Kevin Kamarunas and his partner, Lexi, of West Norriton, Konner Kamarunas and his partner, Brittany, of North Carolina, Kayla Kamarunas, of Collegeville, Steven Beisel and his wife, Rachel, of West Chester, and Jeff Beisel and his partner, Mikaila, of West Chester; eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Brielle, and Ava Kamarunas of South Carolina, Kali and Carter Kamarunas, of West Norriton, Kaden and Kenzie Kamarunas, of North Carolina, and Lane Beisel, of West Chester; a brother, Daniel Rossi, of Mount Carmel; two sisters, Rose Lanciano, of Mount Carmel, and Connie Kulick, of Atlas; two sisters-in-law, Stella Rossi, of Mount Carmel, and Carol Rossi, of Atlas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Carmella Saukaitis and Jennie Dallazia; three brothers, Vincent, Fred and Carmen Rossi; three brothers-in-law, Robert Kulick, Joseph Lanciano and Robert Dallazia; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Rossi.

###

KAMINSKY - Mary Kaminsky, 86, formerly of 851 Spruce St., Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:45 a.m., with transferal prayers at 10 a.m., in the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont 17834. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.