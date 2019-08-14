ASHLAND - Mary Kay (Corrigan) Weidow, 55, of 461 Hinkle Road, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at UPMC-Williamsport Regional Hospital, with her family by her side.

Mary was born in Bloomsburg, March 3, 1964, a daughter of the late George and Jean (Scoviak) Corrigan.

Mary was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, Class of 1982.

On May 27, 1986, she married the love of her life, Donald Weidow.

She worked as a waitress for 10 years at Village Towne Restaurant and then as a line lead at Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors until the time of her illness.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Mount Carmel. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her three granddaughters. She absolutely adored them.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Weidow; two daughters, Kayla Weidow, of Mount Carmel, and Marisa Mayernick and her husband, Matthew, of Aristes; two sons, Christopher Weidow, of New Columbia, and Jonathan Weidow, of Mount Carmel; three granddaughters, Aleeah Rimokaitis, of Mount Carmel, Samantha Mayernick, of Aristes, and Chloe Weidow, of Mount Carmel; two sisters, Jean Royal, of Mount Carmel, and Juli Corrigan, of Lewisburg; a niece, Kimberly Brozoskie and her husband, Tim; a great-niece, Isabella Brozoskie; and a great-nephew, Brayden Brozoskie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Gage Weidow; a sister, Sally Troutman; and a nephew, Roger Kramer.

WEIDOW - Mary Kay (Corrigan) Weidow, 55, of 461 Hinkle Road, Ashland. A service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851. Contributions will be given to Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC-Williamsport, where she received her care. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.