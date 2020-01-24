SHAMOKIN - Mary Lou Hoffa, 90, of 4325 Upper Road, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 21, 1929, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Richard M. and Jennie (Popelish) Price.

Mary Lou was a 1947 graduate of Shamokin High School.

For a short time, she resided in Reading before returning to the Shamokin area.

On July 9, 1960, in the former St. Stanislaus Church, Shamokin, she married Edward J. Hoffa. Her husband preceded her in death Nov. 21, 1992.

In her younger years, she worked as a secretary in the insurance business. She was also a homemaker and after her children were grown she was employed at the former Paper Magic Co. in Paxinos, until her retirement.

She was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church, now Mother Cabrini Parish, in Shamokin.

Mary Lou enjoyed chocolate candy, traveling, going to the casinos, playing instant lottery tickets, doing crossword puzzles and reading on her Kindle. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Diane Fessler, her caregiver, with whom she resided, and Sandra Malukas and her husband, Kevin, of Coal Township; three grandchildren, Valerie Malukas, of Shamokin, Jennifer Price and her husband, Jermaine, of Harrisburg, and Kevin Malukas Jr. and his wife, Courtney, of Kulpmont; four great-grandchildren, Ella and Ava Price, Lukas Behr and Brynn Malukas; two sisters, Jennie Mae Bogdan, of Leesport, and Helen Rutkowski, of Nicolaus, California; and her grand puppy, her Cairn Terrier "Duffy".

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Butkie; a brother, Richard Price IV; and a son-in-law, Ronald Fessler.

Mary Lou's family would like to thank Dr. Wardeh and his staff, and Family Medical Home Health Agency, especially hospice workers Balinda, Crystal and Alyssa.

