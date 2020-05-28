SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Mary Louise Keiser, 93, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas, of natural causes.The eldest daughter of Rudolph J. Fracalossi and Mary Fracalossi, nee Curly, Mary Lou was born in Mount Carmel, Sept. 7, 1926.Mary Lou met her sweetheart Robert B. Keiser, while in high school where he served as class president. After his service in the Navy, Bob and Mary Lou were married on Oct. 4, 1947, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.Mary Lou's father, Rudolph, was one of eight children of Tyrolian immigrants from the village of Vigolo Vattaro, now in Italy. Her Italian roots no doubt contributed to her vivacious laugh and beauty.Before children came along, Mary Lou worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone.Mary Lou and Bob began their family in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, and after child number three, they moved to the small township of Warrington, Pennsylvania, where they enjoyed horses and raised numerous litters of pups and a large family.There, they cemented deep and lasting relationships with their neighbors, the sons and daughters of whom still rave about the camaraderie their parents shared.Mary Lou was a dedicated mother and wife. She instilled a deep sense of responsibility and love into her children, which is reflected by the success story of her wonderful family. Friends and family will remember her distinct and infectious laugh and her bubbly, upbeat personality.Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband, Robert; a sister, Peggy Blow; sons Robert (Theresa), Karl (Abbie) and Barrie (Nelia); daughters Alicia (Robert) and Joan (Dean); 17 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. We miss her immensely.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store