COAL TOWNSHIP - Mary M. (Sieklicki) Schickley, 91, of 1000 W. Spruce St., passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.Mary was born in Shamokin, Sept, 13, 1928, a daughter of the late Catherine and Jacob Madl. Mary was a lifetime resident of Coal Township.She graduated from Coal Township High School.On Sept. 25, 1946, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Coal Township, Mary married Leon Edward (Sieklicki) Schickley,, who preceded her in death, April 11, 2012. At the time of Leon's death, the couple recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.She was a parishioner of Our Lady Of Hope Church, Coal Township.Her family meant the world to her and included her five loving children, Judy Kalinowski, Susan Klemick and her husband, George, Lee Sieklicki and his wife, Linda, Paul Sieklicki and his wife, Lynne, and Ronald M. Sieklicki, who passed away on Jan. 20, 2003; 12 grandchildren, Leighann, Jason, Beth, Andrew, Molly, Nick, Katie, Thomas, Michael, Heather, Marissa and Kristy; nine great-grandchildren, Alexis, Lindsey, Owen, Jackson, Caleb, Embry, Natalia, Claire and Sophia; and a great-great-grandson, Vincent.In addition to her parents, husband, Leon, and son, Ron, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Madl and Fred Madl, who died in combat action during World War II.SCHICKLEY - Mary M. (Sieklicki) Schickley, 91, of 1000 W. Spruce St., Coal Township. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated on at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady Of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. A private viewing will be held for family members only. Interment will follow Mass at St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or online at www.stjude.org. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A guest book for condolences and memories may be signed at www.jameskelleyfh.com.

Published in The News Item on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
