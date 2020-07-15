GENEVA, Illinois - Mary Margaret (Tamanini) Rosinski, 87, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, with her daughter present and the rest of her family there in spirit, as the pandemic has made life challenging to have extended visitors.

She was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Connorsville, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Rose Tamanini.

Mary's family was the most important thing in her life. She is survived by two children, Mary Ann (Scott) Rosenfelder, of Batavia, Illinois, and Mark (Pam), of Naperville, Illinois; a daughter-in-law, Danielle Rosinski, of Matawan, New Jersey; and her brother, Lawrence (Anne) Tamanini, of Crown Point, Indiana.

Her grandchildren were the passion of her life. Wm. Brent Rosenfelder, of Chicago, Maxwell Rosenfelder, of Minneapolis, Mary Kate Rosenfelder, of Chicago, Clay Rosinski, of Chicago, Libby Rosinski, of Chicago, and L. Jakob Rosinski, of Matawan, New Jersey.

Mary was blessed with many nieces and nephews whom she held remarkably close to her heart and loved dearly. They all played key roles in her life and truly defined Mary as she loved being surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; devoted husband, Raymond Rosinski, loving son Lawrence Rosinski, and siblings Eddie, Louise, Violet and Anna.

Mary and Ray raised their family while following Ray's career. They started close to home in Riverside, went on to New Jersey, and then spent a brief stay in North Carolina before returning to New Jersey and finally landing in Geneva, Illinois, where she spent the last 46 years of her life.

Mary was an outstanding student and had an outgoing personality in school. She graduated magna cum laude from Mount Carmel Catholic High School and was second in her class. After Ray was discharged from the U.S. Army, they were married in 1955.

Ray pursued his college degree in accounting, so Mary worked to help support them. Mary worked in the accounting department for Merck Corp. Mary and Ray loved to tell the story that she was so good at her job that Merck had to ultimately replace her with a college graduate. Her plan (and passion) was to stay home to raise a family.

When Ray graduated with his accounting degree, he took Mary's job at Merck! She enjoyed pointing out that Ray was paid a higher salary.

They loved to joke together on how Ray would sometimes come home at night and ask Mary for advice on how she did things. When their youngest, Mark, was finally in high school, Mary had the desire to get back to accounting. Mary enjoyed working at Ace Hardware and later went to work for The Little Traveler where she probably spent more money in the store than she made in her part-time wages.

Mary was a dedicated volunteer in many capacities for St. Peter Church, the barn sale, eucharistic minister, taught CCD, the food pantry and Wednesday's at Déjà vu, all along the way making new friends while having the opportunity to touch many people's lives.

No matter where she was at, Mary was always strengthening bonds, making new friends and influencing people's lives. She loved her friends at GreenFields and were so thankful for the outstanding staff that cared for her.

Mary was all about her family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them as they did with her. Many traditions ensued; college tailgating, the Tamanini Faminini's Fourth of July Celebration and White Elephant Christmas Party to mention a few treasured events. She was an amazing cook who could whip up a meal on a moment's notice and was famous for her chicken pot pie soup.

Mary was a kind and gentle person and carried a grace through life that was a sight to behold. Mary loved to smile in a way that was contagious to everyone who had the privilege of meeting her. Above all, her greatest gift was her ability to love.

Mary shared all of herself and her best characteristics through how she loved everyone in her life. Her family has flourished because of her careful guidance, her relentless encouragement, and her unending love. With her love and the countless number of people she bettered, Mary leaves us in a better and more caring place.

