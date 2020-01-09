MOON TOWNSHIP - Sister Mary Pulcheria Saukaitis, 97, a member of the Felician Sisters of Moon Township for 80 years, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Felician Sisters Care Center in Buffalo, New York.

Sister Mary Pulcheria was a native of Mount Carmel, a daughter of the late Hedwig (Rogowski) and George Saukaitis.

Her ministry to the church and the Felician congregation was in the educational apostolate where she served as a secondary teacher for 17 years and an elementary teacher for 14 years in the dioceses of Pittsburgh and Harrisburg and Steubenville, Ohio.

From 1964-71, during her tenure as principal of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School in Coraopolis, Sister Mary Pulcheria had the foresight to transform the high school from an all-girls school to a co-educational high school, a legacy that still thrives today.

Retiring from education in 1986, she pursued a career in the health care field where she worked in the field of medical records, both in Florida and at St. Anne Home in Greensburg for 19 years.

Sister Mary Pulcheria is survived by nieces and nephews, Susan Fetterman, Anthony (Sandra) Baran, Cindy, Jeffrey and Joseph (Sandra) Saukaitis; and about 1,250 Felician Sisters worldwide.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edward and Joseph; and her sisters, Irene Baran, Anne Heiser and Felician Sister Mary Dorothy.

SAUKAITIS - Sister Mary Pulcheria Saukaitis, 97, of Moon Township. Friends and family will be received at the Sanvito Funeral Home, 1316 Fourth Ave., Coraopolis, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with a sharing of memories at 7 p.m. After the sharing, the body will be transferred to the Felician Sisters Chapel, 1500 Woodcrest Ave., Coraopolis. There will be an additional viewing in the chapel from 9 a.m. until the funeral Saturday. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the Felician Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund or a . Arrangements by Sanvito Funeral Home, Coraopolis.