MOUNT CARMEL - Mary R. Gilbert, 61, of 301 W. Fourth St., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Broad Mountain Nursing Home in Frackville.

She was born in Mount Carmel, Oct. 6, 1957, a daughter of the late Bert and Emily (Solop) Hornberger.

She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Mary had been employed as a waitress.

She is survived by a son, Barry McGurl and his companion, Caitlin DiGiovanni, of Ashland; a brother, Paul Hornberger and his wife, Carol, of Aristes; two sisters, Rita Hornberger, of Mount Carmel, and Jean Cordell; and nieces and nephews.

GILBERT - Mary R. Gilbert, 61, of 301 W. Fourth St., Mount Carmel. A religious service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Joan A. Brown officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.