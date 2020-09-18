1/
Mary Rita (Reismiller) Heiber
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CARMEL - Mary Rita (Reismiller) Heiber, 86, of Mount Carmel, passed away peacefully into her heavenly Fathers' loving arms, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Henninger) Reismiller.

HEIBER - Mary Rita (Reismiller) Heiber, 86, of Mount Carmel. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity or organization. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of arrangements. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director. Go to rothermelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ROTHERMEL-HEIZENROTH FUNERAL SERVICES
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4960
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved