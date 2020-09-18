MOUNT CARMEL - Mary Rita (Reismiller) Heiber, 86, of Mount Carmel, passed away peacefully into her heavenly Fathers' loving arms, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Henninger) Reismiller.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity or organization.