MOUNT CARMEL - Mary T. Orzechowski, known as "Mary O", 73, of 411 E. Fifth St., Mount Carmel, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in the Mount Carmel Nursing Center, after a lengthy illness.

She was born May 20, 1946, a daughter of the late Peter and Theresa (Blase) Zarkowski.

She married her loving husband, Thomas Orzechowski, Sept. 26, 1970, in St. Joseph's Church, Mount Carmel.

Mary graduated from Mount Carmel Catholic High School, after which she was employed at Arrow, Len Jeff and then was a certified nursing assistant at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary is survived by a son, Thomas, at home; a daughter, Christine, of Mount Carmel; a granddaughter, Ashley, and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Aubree, who were the loves of her life.

She is also survived by a sister, Joann Weissinger, and her husband, Jim; a brother, Joseph and his wife, Betsy, all of Mount Carmel.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as her best friend and cousin, Lisa Owens and her husband, Todd, of Mount Carmel Estates.

She will be greatly missed by her family and her faithful dog, Nala.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Zarko. Her smile and laughter were infectious.

At Mary's request, her passing will be mourned privately by her family.