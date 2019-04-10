COAL TOWNSHIP - MaryAlice (Lucas) O'Neill, 61, of 833 W. Chestnut St., passed away Sunday, April 7, 201, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born Aug. 26, 1957, in Shamokin, a daughter of Leonard J. Lucas Sr. and Theresa M. (Stellmach) Lucas.

She was widely traveled, having lived in Florida, Mississippi, California and the island of Guam.

MaryAlice was a graduate of St. Stephens Elementary School and Shamokin Area High School. She attended Elizabethtown University having majored in music and Susquehanna University as a psychology major. She graduated from University of Phoenix with a psychology degree.

She was married March 6, 2015, to Dr. Patrick Dunn O'Neill, who survives.

MaryAlice was a licensed hypnotherapist and florist and was part owner of the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her son, Douglas; a daughter, Megan Anne O'Neill, all of Coal Township; her brother, Lee Lucas; her niece, Amanda Lucas, and nephew, Cordell Lucas, all of Gowen City; and many loving friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Leonard J. Lucas Sr.

LUCAS - MaryAlice (Lucas) O'Neill, 61, of 833 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township. A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. Service will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. R. Shellhamer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers or Mass cards, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville.