1/
Maryann Catherine (Bridy) Pollack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KULPMONT - Maryann Catherine (Bridy) Pollack, 79, of Kulpmont, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

She was born in Elysburg, Feb. 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Toppy) Bridy.

She married William Pollack Feb. 23, 1963. They were happily married for 57 years. Maryann was known for her great cooking, crafts and flower arrangements. She loved camping. She also loved to play cards and bingo at the Shamokin Senior Center with her friends.

Maryann is survived by her husband, William Pollack, of Kulpmont; three children, a son, Joseph Pollack and his fiancé, Brenda Papp, of Sunbury; two daughter, Denise Lusher and her spouse, Jim, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Diane Ruskuski and her spouse, Ed, of Mount Carmel; seven grandchildren, Jared Pollack, Joshua Papp, Jordan Karlovich, Brandon Lusher, Brian Lusher, Kristen Weikel and Keith Ruskuski; a great-granddaughter, Cecelia Weikel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by Peter Bridy, Catherine Bridy, Judith Fisher, Ronald Bridy and Peter Bridy Jr.

POLLACK - Maryann Catherine (Bridy) Pollack, 79, of Kulpmont. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Angel Church, Scott Street, Kulpmont.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
395 State St
Sunbury, PA 17801
(570) 286-5655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved