KULPMONT - Maryann Catherine (Bridy) Pollack, 79, of Kulpmont, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

She was born in Elysburg, Feb. 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Toppy) Bridy.

She married William Pollack Feb. 23, 1963. They were happily married for 57 years. Maryann was known for her great cooking, crafts and flower arrangements. She loved camping. She also loved to play cards and bingo at the Shamokin Senior Center with her friends.

Maryann is survived by her husband, William Pollack, of Kulpmont; three children, a son, Joseph Pollack and his fiancé, Brenda Papp, of Sunbury; two daughter, Denise Lusher and her spouse, Jim, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Diane Ruskuski and her spouse, Ed, of Mount Carmel; seven grandchildren, Jared Pollack, Joshua Papp, Jordan Karlovich, Brandon Lusher, Brian Lusher, Kristen Weikel and Keith Ruskuski; a great-granddaughter, Cecelia Weikel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by Peter Bridy, Catherine Bridy, Judith Fisher, Ronald Bridy and Peter Bridy Jr.

POLLACK - Maryann Catherine (Bridy) Pollack, 79, of Kulpmont. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Angel Church, Scott Street, Kulpmont.