LEBANON CHURCH, Va. - MaryAnn Janaskie Williams, 74, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Lebanon Church, Virginia, after battling a long-term illness. She was surrounded by her husband and family.

MaryAnn was born Nov. 18, 1945, in Shamokin, a daughter of Leona Zeliniskie Janaskie and the late Robert Charles Janaskie.

She was a 1963 graduate of Shamokin High School.

She relocated to Arlington, Virginia, where she found and married the love of her life, Pete, Nov. 21, 1964. They were happily married for 56 years. In the fall of 1969, they moved to the Shenandoah Valley and found the home that they would love and raise their three children together.

MaryAnn had a very strong and personal relationship with God. Her faith and passion to read her Bible and study the word of God was very important to her. Her strength and tenacity for things, and people she loved, were first and foremost. She was loved by many, and a stranger to no one.

MaryAnn loved to cook and bake, plant flowers, read, and most importantly, spend time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren Carl, Will and Charlie were her world, and the love she had for them is everlasting. She had a special relationship with both her daughter-in-law, Kathy, and her son-in-law, Billy, and she loved them with all her heart.

Surviving, along with her husband, Earnest E. "Pete" Williams, are her son, Brian E. Williams, and his wife, Kathy, of Strasburg, Virginia; two daughters, Amy W. Akers and her husband, Billy, and Emily S. Williams, all of Strasburg, Virginia; three grandchildren, Carl E. Williams and his wife, Morgan, Carl W. Akers III, and Charles E. Williams, all of Strasburg, Virginia; her beloved family cat, Zoey; her mother, Leona Janaskie, of Shamokin; three sisters, Gerri Weaver (Sam), of Shamokin, Jackie Keefer (Bob), of Lewes Delaware, and Joanne John (Bob), of Shamokin; three brothers, David Janaskie (Kathy), of Shamokin, Robert (Bobby) Janaskie, of Shamokin, and Mark Janaskie (LeeAnn), of Knoxville, Tennessee; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Wehry, of Shamokin; a sister-in-law, Beverly Conley, of Narrows, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father, Robert Janaskie; her sister, Jean Wehry; her mother-in-law, Macie Jane Williams; and father-in-law, Earnest "Kale" E. Williams.

WILLIAMS - MaryAnn Janaskie Williams 74, of Lebanon Church, Virginia. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. MaryAnn's husband and children are welcoming and would love friends and family to visit their home at 9760 Middle Road, Strasburg, Virginia. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be the form of memorial contributions to Mary Ann's husband, Pete. Donations will help with household and medical expenses that accrued during her illness. These donations can be sent to Earnest E. Williams, 9760 Middle Road, Strasburg, Virginia, 22657. You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com. Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, Virginia, is serving the family of Mary Ann Williams.