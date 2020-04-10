MOUNT CARMEL - Maryann (Kovalovich) Zosh, 65, of 226 E. Seventh St., passed away at 6:35 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, with her husband by her side.

She was born May 17, 1954, at the former Ashland State General Hospital, a daughter of the late John and Loretta (Schetroma) Kovalovich. She was the youngest of five children.

Maryann attended Holy Spirit Grade School and graduated from Mount Carmel Area High School in 1972.

She was a garment factory worker and had been employed by the former Arrow Shirt Factory and the former Rosini's Garment Factory.

On June 29, 1991, she married Thomas E. Zosh Jr., who survives. They would have celebrated 29 years of marriage this coming June. Together, with her husband, Tom, they traveled to Las Vegas yearly to spend time with their son and daughter-in-law and grandchildren. She also enjoyed her many trips to Reading and attending parties for all family events.

Maryann was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

She enjoyed traveling and having fun with family and friends.

Heaven is really rockin' today as they welcome Maryann home!

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Jon Kovalovich and his wife, Lexi, and their children, Michaela, Jonny and Natalia, all of Las Vegas; sisters, Theresa Walter -who was Maryann's right hand - and her husband, David, of Mount Carmel, Diane Dallazia and her husband, Tony, of Marion Heights, and their children, Melissa Kovac and her husband, Jim, and their son, Liam, of Colorado, Beth Simpson and her husband, Scott, of Kulpmont, Danielle Burns and her husband, Dan, and their children, Corrina and Theo, all of Lansdale, and Gabrielle Dallazia, of Hatboro; a brother, Anthony Kovalovich, of Allentown, and his daughter, Lisa Whitmore and her husband, Jeremy, and their children, Mallory, Anthony and Cooper, all of Hoboken, New Jersey; stepchildren, Lisa Bogetti and her husband, Jeremy, of Gowen City, and Thomas Zosh III, of Shamokin; sisters-in-law, Theresa Yanonis Zosh and her son, Jared, and his companion, Barb, Debbie Moser and her husband, Ronnie, and their son, Ron and his wife, Patti Moser, and their sons, Trent and Dalton - whom Maryann babysat since they were infants and considered grandchildren, and they affectionately called her "Nan," and Ken Moser and his wife, Amanda, and their daughter, Roz; two brother-in-law, Mark Zosh and his wife, Tammy, and their sons, Brett and Mark, and Bob Snyder and his companion, Ann; a nephew, Eric Snyder and his wife, Heather, and their children, Vanessa and Austin; a niece, Kelly Hudick and her children, Jordan, Lauren and Isabella; dear friends, Jackie Olearnick and her daughter, Nicole Belgio, and Brenda Kays and her children, Tanya and Jeffrey; and numerous cousins from Donahue Row in Mount Carmel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anthony and Adele Schetroma and Andrew and Theresa Kovalovich; numerous aunts and uncles; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Alma Zosh; a sister, Loretta (Kovalovich) Snyder; a sister-in-law, Virginia (Detz) Kovalovich; and a brother-in-law, Edward Dersavage.

ZOSH - Maryann (Kovalovich) Zosh, 65, of 226 E. Seventh St., Mount Carmel. Funeral services will be in the future. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.