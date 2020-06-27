Matilda Dorothy Ryan
COAL TOWNSHIP - Matilda Dorothy Ryan, 97, of 2 Oak Gardens, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont.

Matilda was born in Trevorton, Jan. 7, 1923, a daughter of the late Catherine (Schwartz) and Albert Taglieri.

Matilda was married to Patrick F. Ryan, June 22, 1943, in St. Patrick Church, Trevorton.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Matilda worked as a seamstress for many years.

Matilda is survived by her three children, Dennis Ryan, and his wife, MaryLou, of Coal Township, Patricia Maschuck, of Coal Township, and Tim Ryan, and his wife, Leah, of Rising Sun, Maryland; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick F. Ryan, March 2, 1970; a daughter, Barbara Hause, of Sunbury; a son, William Ryan, of Coal Township; and her long-time friend of 30 years and with whom she had resided, Clarence Remley, who died June 27, 2014.

RYAN - Matilda Dorothy Ryan, 97, of 2 Oak Gardens. The Ryan family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer condolences, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
