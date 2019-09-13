Shamokin - Matthew D. Stevens, 33, of 232 W. Independence St., Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Danville, June 26, 1986, a son of Shirley M. (Stevens) Miller and Robert D. Gilligbauer.

Matt graduated in 2004, from Shamokin Area High School and Northumberland County Area Vocational-Technical School.

He had worked as a supervisor for Forrester Environmental, Bloomsburg, doing asbestos removal. Most recently, he was employed by Collier Paving. He also helped as a mechanic for his dad at Gilley's Garage in Shamokin.

Matt enjoyed hunting, fishing, music and playing video games.

He was a member of the Independence Fire Co., Shamokin.

Matt is survived by his loving family including his mother and stepfather, Shirley and Dean Miller Jr., of Jersey Shore; his father, Bob "Gilley" Gilligbauer, of Shamokin; a son, William Michael Stevens, of Shamokin; five brothers, Seth Telendyl, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Michael Stevens, of Coal Township, Michael Robert Gilligbauer Sr., of Shamokin, Richard McGinnis, of Jersey Shore, and Anthony Summers, of Coal Township; a sister, Lissa Delbo, of Jersey Shore; his grandmother, Elaine E. Gilligbauer, of Coal Township; two stepbrothers, William Miller and Randy Miller, both of Jersey Shore; a companion of eight years, Brittany Brown, of Shamokin; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

STEVENS - Matthew D. Stevens, 33, of 232 W. Independence St., Shamokin. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township, with the Rev. Hugh C. Coulbourn Jr. officiating. The family requests, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township 17866.