COAL TOWNSHIP - Matthew Paul Brennan, 68, of Coal Township, died suddenly on the evening of Friday, July 3, 2020.

Matt, a life long resident of Coal Township, was a son of Mary (Concannon) Brennan and John M. Brennan.

Matt was a 1969 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School. He was an outstanding wrestler as well as golfer during his years at Lourdes.

Matt obtained a Bachelor of Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1973.

As a life-long member of Indian Hills Golf Club, Matt was a past multi-winner of both the junior and men's club championships.

Matt is survived by his fiancé, Elaine Shimko, of Elysburg; a sister, Jeanne "Ginny" (Brennan) McNeil, of Paxinos; a brother, Mark Brennan, of Juno Beach, Florida; his niece, Kelly Brennan, of Seattle; and nephews, Casey McNeil, of State College, Collin McNeil, of Paxinos, Kevin Brennan, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Riley Brennan, of Chicago.

BRENNAN - Matthew Paul Brennan, 68, of Coal Township. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for family and friends for a later date and will be announced. The Brennan family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To send condolences or share a memory, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
