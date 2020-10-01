LANGHORNE - Maude J. Koch, 93, of Lower Bucks County, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, in Langhorne. She has been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County beginning around 1961.

And she was married to Andrew A Koch, Sr. from 1951-1971.

Maude was born in Shamokin, a daughter of George H. and Caroline Jones. Her father was the owner of Shamokin and Trevorton bus lines and Edgewood Park and pool.

She was a graduate of Shamokin High School where she lettered in field hockey and basketball. She achieved her bachelor's degree in music education at Susquehanna University with a major in voice and lettered in field hockey. She had a master's in music with a doctoral equivalency in her further studies.

She taught music for more than 33 years, first at Watsontown School District (Warrior Run), then at Cecelia Snyder Jr. High School, in Bensalem, Shamokin Area School District and at Neshaminy Jr. High School in Langhorne, from it's opening until her retirement from teaching in 1983. During that time she was the choral director and her "Varsity Voices" were top finishers yearly in county and state competitions. She was also the choir director at the former St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, in Levittown, (which is now the James Dougherty Funeral Home).

After teaching, she was a travel agent for more than 25 years. She traveled the world including, Russia, China and all through Europe. She was particularly fond of Jerusalem and the Sydney Opera House, in Australia.

Maude enjoyed family vacations in Wildwood, New Jersey, and family reunions/birthdays at Knoebels Grove and the Lightstreet Park near Bloomsburg. She also enjoyed spending Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve/Day with her family.

She was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, and she cheered on her children and grandchildren, whether it was Neshaminy football (state champs) or baseball (league champs) or Levittown Babe Ruth (World Series runner-ups). She had grandsons who high-jumped 6 feet and ran for 1,000 yards. And in music, one led the percussion section of the Penn State Blue Band. She loved to claim the gene pool for the brainiacs, too!

Maude was a loving mother of Andrew (and Marilyn) Koch Jr., of Bloomsburg, Richard (and Stephanie) Koch, of Danville, and Kimberlee Koch, of Levittown. Maude will also be sadly missed by grandsons Charles (and Brianna) Koch, and great-grandsons, Xavier and Maxwell; Richard (and Bryce) Koch Jr., and great-grandsons Jack and George; Justin (and Danielle) Koch; Andrew (and Kirsten) Koch III; and Daniel Koch.

KOCH - Maude J. Koch, 93, of Lower Bucks County. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at noon. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery, Bensalem.