DANVILLE - Mavis M. Reidinger, 89, of Vintage Knolls, and formerly of Paxinos, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after being suddenly stricken ill.

She was born Nov. 20, 1930, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Paul B. Cook and Bertha A. (Shefaer) Cook.

She was a graduate of Ralpho Township High School, Class of 1948. She went to work in Washington, D.C., after graduation.

Mavis married the love of her life, Joseph V. Reidinger, and celebrated 63 years of marriage. Together they had two amazing boys, Victor Joseph Reidinger and Gary James Reidinger.

She worked at the Arrow Shirt Co. upon her return from Washington D.C., Geisinger Medical Center, and was secretary for Split Vein Coal Co. and for Reidinger Trucking Inc.

Mavis was a member of the Elysburg Presbyterian Church and held the office of elder and deacon in the church.

She was a member of the Elysburg Garden Club.

Mavis is survived by her son, Gary J. Reidinger and his wife, AnnaMarie, of Elysburg; her granddaughter, Kimbera L. Dilliplane and her paramour, Brian Long, of Shamokin; her great-grandson, Derrick Dilliplane and his wife, Kira, of Lancaster, California, and their son, Joseph Edward; her great-granddaughter, Jenna Dilliplane, of Shamokin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul, Mervin, Blaine and Vernon Cook; her husband, Joseph V. Reidinger; and son, Victor Joseph Reidinger.

