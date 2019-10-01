COAL TOWNSHIP - In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Melissa (McElwee) Blair, 59, of Coal Township, passed away in her sleep while surrounded by her daughters.

Melissa was born March 29, 1960, to Marlene Dent and Ronald McElwee, of Shamokin.

She was an active member of the community and had an unshakable devotion to helping those in need. Melissa was known for her lifetime of volunteerism and her lively, loving and spirited personality. She adored her career as outreach coordinator for state Rep. Kurt Masser, as her position enabled her to help create meaningful solutions for members of our community.

Additionally, her contagious spirit was always on full display as a part-time bartender at the East End Fire Co. During her free time, Melissa loved to light up a pool table with her ladies' pool team. She shared years of laughter and sacred friendships and considered the wonderful women of her team to be "family."

Above all else, Melissa dedicated every fiber of her being to her daughters. While they were growing up, she was heavily involved in their interests, serving as volleyball "team mom," a member of the PTA, supported their love for horses and horse shows and was lovingly known as "second mom" to many of her daughters' friends.

Melissa leaves behind three daughters, Sara McIntyre, 31, of Coal Township, Abbey Blair, 22, of Coal Township, and Christie Blair, 30, of Austin, Texas, as well as her beloved son-in-law, Jeremy McIntyre, 33, of Coal Township. Of all of her roles, she most treasured being "nana" to her two grandchildren, Julia McIntyre, 3, a daughter of Sara and Jeremy McIntyre, and Noah Blair, 1, a son of Abbey Blair.

Melissa cherished her sisters. Their close-knit relationship was rare and special and her loss has shattered the hearts of each of them. She is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law Denise and Jeff Hart, of Catawissa, Marlene and John Ford, of Coal Township, Michele and Dan Lebling, of Stevensville, Maryland, and Kelly and George Pellowski, of Shamokin; as well as her brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Lindsay McElwee, of Shamokin.

Additionally, Melissa was lovingly known as "Aunt Lisa" to her many nieces and nephews. She had a unique and special bond with each of them and they are deeply mourning the loss of their treasured aunt.

Throughout her entire life, Melissa adored her uncle, Dennis Dent, of Trevorton, and his wife, Linda. Melissa is also survived by her aunt, MaryJane McElwee Barcavage, of Enola.

After 47 years, we all cry tears of joy knowing Melissa will finally get to hug her mother. Also waiting for her in heaven are her grandparents, Nell and Dennis Dent; and her father, Ronald McElwee.

BLAIR - Melissa (McElwee) Blair, 59, of Coal Township. A memorial service will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Wayside Banquet Hall, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life gathering from 1 to 4 p.m. at the conjoined Wayside Inn Sports Bar and Restaurant, 6638 State Route 61, Shamokin. We ask that you come ready to watch some football and cheer on her Redskins. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund will be set up in Melissa's honor. Donations for the Melissa Blair Scholarship Fund should be sent to Service First Federal Credit Union, 196 W. Valley Ave., Elysburg 17824. Arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, Coal Township.