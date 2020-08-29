COAL TOWNSHIP - Melvin E. Kehres, 92, of 851 W. Mulberry St., passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in his home.

He was born in Shamokin, May 28, 1928, to the late Raymond and Anna (Geise) Kehres.

He graduated in 1946 from Coal Township High School. He served in the Army during the Korean War.

On Dec. 24, 1952, in Shamokin, he married Edith Long, who preceded him in death.

He worked as a coal miner.

Melvin was a member of Trevorton United Methodist Church.

Melvin is survived by three sons, Melvin Kehres Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of Paxinos, Gregory Kehres and his wife, Tamme, of Coal Township, and Terry Kehres and his wife, Nyla, of Coal Township; five grandsons, Gregory Kehres, Brandon Kehres and his wife, Nikki, Josh Kehres, Nathan Leighow and Logan Kehres; a granddaughter, Amanda Krieger and her husband, William; four great-grandsons, Brandt Krieger, Barrett Kehres, Stone Kehres and Kreed Kehres; long-time companion, Nancy Korenkiewicz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, Melvin was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Shadle and her husband, Bill.

KEHRES - Melvin E. Kehres, 92, of 851 W. Mulberry St., Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, with the Rev. Beverly Petrovich officiating, at Trevorton United Methodist Church, 310 S. Sixth St., Trevorton 17881. Viewing will be held in the church prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury, following the service. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Trevorton United Methodist Church. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.